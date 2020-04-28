Briefing 4/28: New Grading Requirements For Students & Another Teacher Dead

It’s Tuesday! The quarantine is still in effect, but if you are going crazy in your tiny apartments, you can go outside for a walk! Just make sure to wear a face-covering and keep a distance of six feet. Here are some numbers as of yesterday at 2 p.m.

There were 2,896 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 2,628 new cases from Sunday, bringing the total to 156,100 positive confirmed cases in the City. In Brooklyn, there were 734 new positive cases, compared to the 681 new cases from Sunday, bringing the total to 41,327 positive cases in the borough.

There were 415 new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 40,050 hospitalizations in the City.

There were 248 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the City, compared to the 499 deaths from Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the City to 11,708, with 5,228 probable deaths. In Brooklyn, the number of deaths is 3,494.

After repeated warnings over a month-long period, the state liquor authority has suspended the license of Crown Heights bar Atlantic Boat Club — which was allegedly continuing to serve patrons on-site despite a state-mandated shutdown on dining in, Eater NY reported.

Rana Zoe Mungin, 30, a social studies teacher at the Ascend Academy, died because of the coronavirus. According to Pix11 News, Mungin was turned away from the emergency room twice, before finally being admitted to Brookdale Hospital last month. “It was a tragic ending for an accomplished young woman from East New York who graduated from Wellesley College, alma mater of Hillary Clinton, later earning her master’s degree at the University of Massachusetts. She was beloved by her sixth-grade students at Ascend Academy — a charter school — where she taught them about their history and advocated for self-empowerment.”

Prison guards at the Metropolitan Detention Center claim officials are undercounting the number of guards who are falling sick with the coronavirus — and that the department isn’t doing enough to protect them, NY Post reported.

247,000 iPads will be in the hands of students who requested them by April 30, the Mayor announced this morning.

The Mayor also announced new grading policies. For Kindergarten to Grade 5, students will receive “Meets Standards” or “Needs Improvement.” The basis for evaluation will be existing course requirements such as submitted assignments, projects, and writing samples. For students who cannot demonstrate mastery or submit work, they will be enrolled in summer programming to develop their skills.

For Grades 6-8, students will receive “Meet Standards,” “Needs Improvement,” or “Course in Progress.” The basis for evaluation will be existing course requirements such as remote class discussion, presentations, submitted assignments, and tests where appropriate. For students who cannot demonstrate mastery or have not completed work, they will be enrolled in summer programming to develop their skills.

For Grades 9-12, the existing grading scale will be used. Students who require more time to show mastery will receive “Course in Progress” and will be enrolled in Summer-Fall support programs. Students will have the option after receiving their passing letter grade to convert to a “Pass” rating, leaving their GPA unaffected.