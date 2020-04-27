Briefing 4/27: City To Close 40 Miles Of Streets To Cars & More

Happy Monday! There is still a pandemic, so please continue to stay indoors. Here are some new numbers as of 2 p.m. today:

There were 2,896 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 2,628 new cases from Sunday, bringing the total to 156,100 positive confirmed cases in the City. In Brooklyn, there were 734 new positive cases, compared to the 681 new cases from Sunday, bringing the total to 41,327 positive cases in the borough.

There were 415 new hospitalizations today, bringing the total to 40,050 hospitalizations in the City.

There were 248 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the City, compared to the 499 deaths from Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the City to 11,708, with 5,228 probable deaths. In Brooklyn, the number of deaths is 3,494.

The City will open 40 miles of streets over the next month for pedestrians, with a goal of 100 miles for the duration of the crisis, the Mayor announced. This includes closure to vehicles, expanded sidewalks, and protected bike lanes.

The L Train tunnel project has been completed ahead of schedule, the Governor announced.

South Asian leaders in NYC say their community COVID-19 confirmed totals are undercounted, THE CITY reported.

Martin Greenfield Clothiers, founded by Holocaust survivor Martin Greenfield, is now making masks to keep New Yorkers safe from the coronavirus, the Daily News reported. “We’re always looking for solutions, not problems,” his son Tod Greenfield said. “We will figure out a way to go forward and survive. We are a family of survivors.”

Paul Stein, a Brooklyn neighbor, has been playing his accordion standing on the stoops of his Brownstown apartment, AB7 News reported. “I saw people in France and Italy banging pots and pans out their windows, clapping and singing from balconies,” he said. “I wanted to do this in my neighborhood.”

Business Insider photographed a mostly empty Brooklyn Bridge, comparing the City to a ghost town.

Mount Sinai was “able to enlist private planes from Warren E. Buffett’s company to fly in coveted N95 masks from China.” University Hospital of Brooklyn “has tried to raise money for protective gear through a GoFundMe page started by a resident physician.” The NY Times reported on the inequities of the NYC healthcare system.

Alternate side parking rules are suspended for another two weeks, to Tuesday, May 12.

Funeral homes will be able to track the bodies of coronavirus victims in city custody under a portal launched by the medical examiner’s office, the Daily News reported.