Briefing 4/14: 90 Residents Dead In 2 Nursing Homes, Trader Joe’s To Temporarily Close

Good morning! Coronavirus numbers keep increasing so please continue staying at home. Don’t forget to social distance!
- As of 9:30 a.m. yesterday, there are 106,813 confirmed positive cases in NYC. In Brooklyn, there are 28,035. At least 6,182 people in NYC have died from the coronavirus.
- About 90 residents have died at two Brooklyn nursing homes. One of which is running out of space to keep the bodies, the NY Post reported.
- A dozen Trader Joe’s, including two in Brooklyn, will temporarily close to clean up amid the coronavirus.
- The Haitian Times profiled a Haitian-American doctor, Dr. Tamara Moise, who has been working to save lives. She had opened the first Black-owned Urgent Care Center in Brooklyn, and now spends her time “between the emergency room at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and the Urgent Care she owns on Church Avenue, working tirelessly to help patients that are increasingly showing up more and more sick.”
- WNYC spoke with Tawana Myers, a resident of Linden Houses in East New York, who has taken it upon herself to check in on vulnerable neighbors and the seniors.
- Neighbor Shahzad Ahmed has died because of the coronavirus. He leaves behind his wife and four sons who all attend college. “He was pure, always smiling, down to earth man who worked tirelessly to provide for his family who have now been left alone in shock.” A GoFundMe page has been set up for his family. Please consider donating if you can.
- 21 public school teachers are among the 50 DOE employees who have died of coronavirus, ABC 7 reported. “Some of those lost include Claudia Shirley who taught Spanish at PS 45 in Brooklyn and then PS 377. They called her Mama Shirl and respected her patience and her warmth.”
- The Yemeni American Merchants Association (YAMA) launched its #NYCMaskMission campaign to provide bodega owners and essential workers with masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers, we reported yesterday.
