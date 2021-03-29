Breaking News: Anyone Over 30 Can Get Vaccinated Starting Tomorrow, Over 16 April 6

Governor Cuomo announced today that New Yorkers over the age of 30 will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting tomorrow. In addition, on April 6, residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the vaccine, making eligibility universally available nearly a month before President Biden’s May 1 deadline.

“COVID continues to rear its ugly head across New York State and while hospitalization and vaccine metrics continue to trend in the right direction, this pandemic isn’t done yet,” said Gov. Cuomo in his press briefing.

“The vaccine is here and New York State is working 24/7 and pulling out all the stops to get shots in arms, including expanding eligibility and establishing new vaccination sites. But in the meantime, washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing are critical behaviors that can help us slow the spread as we continue to fight the Covid beast,” he added.

Vaccines are available by appointment. Eligible New Yorkers can schedule appointments by utilizing New York’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). Also, check out Turbovax which makes it easy to see where appointments are available.