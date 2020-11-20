Brooklyn Gets Another Indie Bookstore As POWERHOUSE Expands To Industry City

Today is the opening day of a brand new, 2,300 square-foot bookstore in Sunset Park. Located inside the Food Hall at Building No 2 (220 36th Street), this is the third POWERHOUSE location and offers an expanded kid’s section, as well as Spanish Language titles for both kids and adults. POWERHOUSE also has locations in Park Slope and in Dumbo.

“We are excited to join Industry City’s tradition of makers and innovators in the midst of craft food purveyors, drink makers, and creative studios, workshops, and industries of all stripes,” Susanne König said in a press release. König along with Daniel Power have co-owned the POWERHOUSE bookstores since 2006.

“Our beautiful open new space—brilliantly designed and developed by the Industry City design and architectural team—will allow us to produce stellar and immersive readings and kid’s events (when the world returns to normal) and at the same time offer a curated indie bookstore experience.”

The publishing arm, powerHouse Books, the art, photo, and illustrated marketing book publisher, will also be headquartered in the space.