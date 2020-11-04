Boerum Hill Fire Leaves One Man Dead. Cops Call It A Homicide.

BOERUM HILL – A 21-year-old man is now dead after a fire erupted inside his home last month. Cops are now calling it a homicide.

On Saturday, September 12 just before 12:30 p.m., flames started in an apartment on Warren Street near Third Avenue and Baltic Street. When the FDNY arrived, they found 21-year-old Brandon Hernandez unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Five weeks later on Tuesday, October 20, Hernandez was pronounced dead.

As of now, there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.