Blotter: A Stabbed Pizza Deliveryman, A Stolen Bible, Park Slope-Carroll Gardens Burglar and more

Police have released additional footage of suspects in various recent robberies, and are looking for help from the public.

PARK SLOPE/CARROLL GARDENS — Police are asking for help identifying a man who they suspect may have robbed at least six homes across Park Slope and Carroll Gardens this winter. Police have released the following details, in addition to the video of the suspect taken after the latest incident:

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, around 3:30 pm a burglar broke the lock on an apartment at 66 7th Ave and stole $52,000 worth of jewelry, a purse and $100 before fleeing.

On Thursday, December 19th, around 3 pm a burglar broke the lock and door on an apartment at 51 5th Ave and stole approximately $3,000 worth of electronics and clothing items.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at approximately shortly before 9 am, a burglar unsuccessfully tried to gain entry by damaging the lock on the apartment door inside 167 Park Place.

On Friday, January 10th, around noon, a burglar broke the apartment door inside 805 President Street and took off with a television, jewelry and $300.

On Tuesday, January 21st, around 2 pm, the male forced open the front door of the apartment inside 257 Smith Street and stole $2,000 worth of electronics.

On Monday, January 27th, around 8:30 am, a burglar forced open the front door and gained access to a residence in the vicinity of 7th Ave and 7th Street, and took off with a jewelry box containing approximately $10,000 worth of jewelry.

SOUTH WILLIAMSBURG — On Saturday, February 8, at 4:30 am a 20-year-old man had just finished delivering pizza to 32 Walton Street. A group of people suddenly approached him, stabbing him once in each leg, stole his bicycle, $70, a jacket and a pizza, before fleeing towards Union Avenue. The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital by EMS.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT — On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 5:30 a.m., near Kosciuszko Street and Tompkins Avenue, cops say a man broke into a residence by breaking a front window, took a laptop and multiple clothing items and fled on foot.

BUSHWICK — On Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 8:50 p.m., a 77-year-old woman was waiting at a bus stop in front of 97 Cooper Street when a man approached her from behind and stole her purse from around her shoulder. The man dragged the woman to the ground and she got thrown into a fence. The victim got abrasions and lacerations and was taken to Woodhull Hospital by EMS for treatment. The unidentified man fled with the purse northbound on Evergreen Avenue. The woman’s purse contained a wallet, a Bible, $20 dollars, and glasses.

SUNSET PARK — On Friday, February 21, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. at Ming Wiguge, a clothing store located at 812 59 Street, an unidentified man broke into the store, cops report. He used a tool to break the glass storefront in order to get inside. Once inside, he took $300 and fled.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.