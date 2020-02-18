Blotter: A Cop Impersonator, Teddy Bear & Batteries, Target, Some Warning Shots, A Cell Phone

BROWNSVILLE – On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, just before 8 pm, a man entered a Metro PCS at 716 Rockaway Avenue, asked to use the phone, pulled out a gun and demanded property, the police inform us.

The suspect fled on foot northbound on Rockaway Avenue with $1,500 and a cellphone, cops say. No one was injured.

CANARSIE – On Saturday, February 15, 2020, at approximately 1:30 pm, in front of 911 East 107 Street shot spotter recorded a gunshot fired from this location. Responding officers discovered one spent shell casing at the location but no signs of any injury. An individual was observed on surveillance video discharging one round into the air at the location before heading on foot northbound towards Flatlands Avenue.

CANARSIE – On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at approximately 3:00 pm hours, three individuals took off with $89 worth of batteries and a stuffed teddy bear from Ralph Ave Dollar Inc. (1590 Ralph Avenue), but not before getting into an argument with the 47-year-old employee of the store, and kicking her in the stomach.

The store employee sustained a cut to her hand and pain to her abdomen, but refused medical attention at the scene, cops say.

FLATBUSH/MIDWOOD – On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at approximately 3:30 pm, a 24-year-old female victim had left her bag unattended in a shopping cart while shopping at Target (1598 Flatbush Avenue), and when she returned the purse was missing. The stolen bag contained credit cards, which have since been used by the suspect to make $57 worth of purchases inside the Target store after the incident.

The suspect truck again on Saturday, February 8, 2020, shortly after 5 pm, at the same Target store, relieving a 25-year-old female victim of her purse, and using the credit card found in the bag to make $500 worth of purchases at said Target store after the incident.

SUNSET PARK – On Sunday, December 29, 2019, in front of 639 59th Street, shortly before 6 am, a 49-year old victim was asleep in his car when he was approached by a man who stated he was a Police Officer and demanded his property. The cop impersonator then opened the victim’s car door and forcibly removed approximately $3,000 from the victim’s pocket and fled on foot to parts unknown, police say.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.