Best Sledding In Brooklyn

Every time we get decent snow, brave Brooklynites brace the cold weather at the best sledding spots throughout Brooklyn, pandemic or no pandemic.
NYC Parks is encouraging people throughout the city to bundle up and go for a joy ride down one of the many sledding hills throughout Brooklyn, wearing a mask to go along with your gloves.
Wondering where to go? Here are sledding locations in Brooklyn:
- Fort Greene Park: Interior of the park at Willoughby Avenue
- Highland Park: Highland Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue
- Hillside Park: Columbia Heights between Middagh and Vine streets
- Lincoln Terrace Park: Between Buffalo and Rochester avenues, adjacent to Eastern Parkway service road
- McKinley Park: Fort Hamilton Parkway and 75 Street
- Owl’s Head Park: Colonial Road and 68 Street
- Prospect Park: Near the Tennis House at Prospect Park West and 9th Street
- Shore Road Park: Shore Road and 97 Street
- Sunset Park: Interior of the park between 42nd and 43rd streets
There are other places to go sledding throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island as well.
