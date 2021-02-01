Best Sledding In Brooklyn

Every time we get decent snow, brave Brooklynites brace the cold weather at the best sledding spots throughout Brooklyn, pandemic or no pandemic.

NYC Parks is encouraging people throughout the city to bundle up and go for a joy ride down one of the many sledding hills throughout Brooklyn, wearing a mask to go along with your gloves.

Wondering where to go? Here are sledding locations in Brooklyn:

There are other places to go sledding throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island as well.