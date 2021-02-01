Weather

Best Sledding In Brooklyn

BKLYNER Staff|
Sledding happening throughout Prospect Park. December 2020. Keira Wingate/Bklyner

Every time we get decent snow, brave Brooklynites brace the cold weather at the best sledding spots throughout Brooklyn, pandemic or no pandemic.

Sledders shout “1..2..3” before heading down the hill in Prospect Park. Keira Wingate/Bklyner

NYC Parks is encouraging people throughout the city to bundle up and go for a joy ride down one of the many sledding hills throughout Brooklyn, wearing a mask to go along with your gloves.

Wondering where to go? Here are sledding locations in Brooklyn:

If you want to take a break from sledding, build a snowman instead. Keira Wingate/Bklyner

There are other places to go sledding throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island as well.

