BELA - Bed-Stuy's All Girl Charter School Graduates It's Inaugural Class

“You need five people who play a different role in your life. I don’t believe in the concept of being self-made. None of us are self-made; we all need someone else. So that’s really what my speech was about.”

A sisterhood of high school seniors came together on Friday, to be their school’s first graduating class.

50 young women from the all-girl charter high school, Brooklyn Emerging Leaders Academy (BELA), received their diplomas in Bed-Stuy, where their school is the only all-girls high school in the neighborhood. All graduating students are college-bound, with $900,000 in merit scholarships. Three-quarters of the students will be first-generation college students. Their achievements are what the founders of BELA, Nicia Fullwood and Shannon Riley, had hoped for when they set out to create this school.



Nicia Fullwood & Shannon Riley, founders of BELA. Photo by Kim Peters, courtesy of BELA

“Shannon and I worked at another school in downtown Brooklyn,” Nicia Fullwood says. “A lot of our young people were traveling from Bed-Stuy to go to school in downtown Brooklyn.”

The families of their then-students told Fullwood and Riley how they would like to see a similar school in Bed-Stuy. Fullwood thought it would be good for those girls to attend an all-girls school in the neighborhood they were growing up in. BELA first opened in the Fall of 2017, co-locating with two public schools at 125 Stuyvesant Avenue.

The elements of BELA include an international baccalaureate program, a STEAM program, weekly wellness classes, and a mentorship program where about 12 students are assigned to a faculty member, who guides them through their four years of high school. As it says on its website, BELA’s mission is “to empower each young woman to be the best version of herself. Through a rigorous college preparatory curriculum, service-learning initiatives, and a commitment to cultivating a spirit of ownership within each young woman, BELA students will attend and graduate from college.”