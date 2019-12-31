Man Stabbed to Death in Bed-Stuy

BED-STUY — A 31-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Bed-Stuy on Monday evening.

On Monday, December 30, around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for a person assaulted with a knife on Chauncey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in Bed-Stuy. Cops said it is unclear who made the call.

Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the neck, chest, and shoulder. EMS responded and transported the victim to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

