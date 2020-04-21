Man Shot To Death In Bed Stuy Last Night

BED STUY – A 43-year-old man is dead after someone shot him in the head last night.

On Monday, April 20 at around 7:30 p.m., cops were called to a shooting outside Sumner Houses on Myrtle Avenue near Stockton Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Woodhull Hospital and was pronounced dead.

As of now, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing. Cops have also not yet released the name of the victim.