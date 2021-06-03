Bed-Stuy Restoration Corp. Calls on State to Develop ‘Central Brooklyn Food Hub,’ Plans Pilot Programs

A local community organization wants the state to fund a ‘Central Brooklyn Food Hub’ it says would increase access to nutritious food and support minority farmers across the state. And it’s planning to launch pilots in two neighborhoods this summer to demonstrate the concept.

The food hub is one of six recommendations to come out of a study released today by the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corp. (Restoration) that’s designed to serve as a blueprint for a more equitable and “locally controlled” food system in communities that have long suffered from a lack of access to healthy foods.

The Central Brooklyn Food Hub Feasibility Study is one of several efforts intended to improve health outcomes in largely Black central Brooklyn neighborhoods as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s $1.4 billion Vital Brooklyn initiative.