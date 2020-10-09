Bed Stuy Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Jail For Girlfriend’s Slaying In 2005

BEDFORD STUYVESANT – A man was just sentenced to 15 years in jail, nearly 16 years after murdering his girlfriend in their home.

On February 19, 2005, Julius Esquilin, who is now 38-years-old, and his girlfriend Desiree Cofield, 22 at the time, had a verbal dispute outside their apartment on Greene Avenue near Throop Avenue. According to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, the dispute continued inside their apartment that was on the top floor of the building. The neighbor heard the argument and then heard a gunshot and saw a blue light flash, the DA’s office said. The neighbor also heard Cofield’s daughter saying, “Mommy, Mommy.”

The neighbor called 911 and Esquilin banged on the neighbor’s door and said, according to the investigation, “I know you heard that; call the police.” Esquilin also called 911 himself. He was acting aggressively; screaming, breaking picture frames, and jumping on Cofield’s body.

When cops arrived, they found Cofield lying on the couch with a single gunshot wound to the head. Her 3-year-old daughter and 4-year-old nephew were awake in the bedroom. Cofield and Esquilin also had a 2-month-old daughter together, but she was not there at the time. Cops also found a .380 caliber shell casing, a matching live round, and a note signed by Esquilin that said, “Even if I am gone, I still love all of my daughters and my big mouth baby mother, Julius.”

According to the investigation, Esquilin had a history of abusing the Cofield. On February 10, 2020, Esquilin pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Just two days ago, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“[This] sentence brings the defendant to justice for taking the life of a young mother of two children. Her life mattered,” Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said. “My Cold Case Unit works hard to bring a measure of closure to families such as the one in this case, who deserve to know what happened to their loved ones and that their killers are held responsible. I am committed to pursuing these cases.”