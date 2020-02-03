Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Brutally Attacking Girlfriend

BED-STUY — Friday afternoon a woman was brutally attacked in a domestic dispute in Bed-Stuy.

On Friday, January 31, shortly after 4 p.m., a 32-year-old woman was slashed several times in the neck and chest, during a domestic fight on Hancock Street near Throop Avenue, cops said.

A resident said she called the cops after witnessing the victim roll out of the apartment covered in blood, the New York Post reported.

“It was just crazy. I never seen so much blood. He peeled half her face off — right through the neck,” the tenant told the New York Post. “She hugged me, grabbed me to help.”

EMS transported the victim to Kings County Hospital. Cops confirmed she is in a serious, but stable condition.

Police found two blood-stained knives at the crime scene, as well as blood-stained steps to the brownstone and the apartment door.

Police arrested Israel Navarro, 65, on February 1 and charged him with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of weapons.

Police say it is not clear what started the dispute, or the nature of their relationship, but cops are investigating it as a possible domestic dispute.