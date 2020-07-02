Beaches Are Open, Lifeguards On Duty – Enjoy Summer! (PHOTOS)

CONEY ISLAND – All of the city’s beaches, including Coney Island, are open for visitors to enjoy the sun, the sand and the breeze with at least for now – plenty of room for all.

Yesterday’s weather was a mix of sun and showers, so the beach was emptier than we expected, allowing the families plenty of room to abide by social distancing requirements.

There were signs everywhere at the beach instructing on social distancing and marking boardwalk spots by businesses.

Parks Department staff were handing out masks to anyone who needed one.

Local businesses are ready to serve you with plenty of room on the boardwalk.

A neighbor showed off the crabs he caught off the pier:

Others read books, dug holes in the sand, and splashed in the waves.

There were experienced lifeguards at every tower. Here are a few you will see daily between 10am and 6pm at the beach this summer: