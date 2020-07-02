News

Beaches Are Open, Lifeguards On Duty – Enjoy Summer! (PHOTOS)

Erica Price|

CONEY ISLAND – All of the city’s beaches, including Coney Island, are open for visitors to enjoy the sun, the sand and the breeze with at least for now – plenty of room for all.

July 1st. First day of Lifeguards on duty at NYC beaches. FDNY EMS team from Station 43. Erica Price/Bklyner

Yesterday’s weather was a mix of sun and showers, so the beach was emptier than we expected, allowing the families plenty of room to abide by social distancing requirements.

Coney Island on July 1, 2020. Photo by Erica Price/Bklyner

There were signs everywhere at the beach instructing on social distancing and marking boardwalk spots by businesses.

July 1st, 2020 in Coney Island. Photo by Erica Price/Bklyner

Parks Department staff were handing out masks to anyone who needed one.

Parks Department employee holds masks they are distributing to people by the pier.

Local businesses are ready to serve you with plenty of room on the boardwalk.

Ruby’s Bar General Manager, Mike Sarrel in his element. Erica Price/Bklyner

 

Margarita Island GM John Lyons (right) & Bartender Jaymes Hogan. Erica Price/Bklyner

A neighbor showed off the crabs he caught off the pier:

A man shows off the crabs he caught off the pier in the waters of Coney Island. Erica Price/Bklyner

Others read books, dug holes in the sand, and splashed in the waves.

July 1st, 2020 in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City. Photo by Erica Price/Bklyner

There were experienced lifeguards at every tower. Here are a few you will see daily between 10am and 6pm at the beach this summer:

Angella has been a lifeguard for seven years. Erica Price/Bklyner
Javier has been a lifeguard for five years. Erica Price/Bklyner

 

Kevin has been a lifeguard for 12 years, and Rob (standing) has been a lifeguard for four.Erica Price/Bklyner

 

David is in nursing school and this will be his last year as a lifeguard. Erica Price/Bklyner
David (sitting) and Travon (with orange bandana). This is the second year lifeguarding for Travon. Erica Price/Bklyner
Angella and Miguel, for whom it will be his 7th year lifeguarding. Erica Price/Bklyner
.

Avatar

Erica Price

Comments

