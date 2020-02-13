VIDEO: Man Assaults B15 Bus Driver with Metal Padlock

EAST NEW YORK — An MTA bus driver was assaulted by a man on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, around 6.30 p.m., inside of an eastbound B15 MTA Bus, stopping in front of 2516 Linden Boulevard, an unknown individual entered the bus and struck the 65-year-old bus operator in the face with a metal padlock, cops said.

The attack was unprovoked, cops said, and the individual fled the scene immediately on foot eastbound on Linden Boulevard.

The video footage provided by the NYPD, shows the suspect didn’t make it on to the bus at the previous stop and ran for the next one, where he entered the bus and attacked the driver.

“Horrified to learn of another viscous, unprovoked attack on one of our bus operators, driving a B15 tonight,” said Sarah Meyer, the chief customer officer for NYC Transit, on Twitter. “New York, we are better than this! Please keep him in your thoughts.”

The victim suffered a laceration above his left eye and was removed to Brookdale Hospital by EMS and is in stable condition.

The individual is described as a male, Black, with a beard and mustache; last seen wearing a black winter cap, a red hooded sweater, a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.