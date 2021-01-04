Stabbing in Bed-Stuy Leaves Elderly Man Dead, Four Year Old In Hospital

An early evening stabbing near the 79 Precinct in Bed Stuy yesterday evening, January 3, led to the death of a 79-year-old man and the injury of two others, one of which was a child.



The elderly man was transported to Interfaith Hospital at around 6:20 pm. He died shortly after as a result of a stab wound to his abdomen, and his name has not yet been released.



The other adult victim, a 49-year-old man who suffered a wound to his hand, was taken to Kings County Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. The child, a four-year-old girl who was slashed on the hip, is currently at Woodhull Hospital in stable condition.



According to the NYPD, there does not yet seem to be a motive behind the assault or a clear reason for conflict, but there are suspicions that a family member was responsible. A 22-year-old man was apprehended at the scene, but whether or not he is directly related to the occurrence has not been determined. Police would not confirm if all the victims were related. The investigation is ongoing.



The precinct, located near 300 Putnam Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, responded to a fatal shooting in the area just five days ago on December 30th, 2020. The victim, 34-year-old Demetrius Riggins, was found at 286 Lexington Avenue with gunshots to his torso and limbs.



Although statistics show an increase in overall crime surrounding the area through the past year, NYPD data does not reveal whether or not murder rates have been especially rampant in the neighborhood, or whether or not this event is related to other criminal activity within the region.