Another Police Involved Shooting, A Tragic Ebike Crash, Video Of Suspect In Ditmas Park Killing

Police Shot A Machete-Wielding Man Dead Last Night

Shortly after 6:10 pm, officers from the 73 Precinct responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a man with a large machete acting erratically chasing people and damaging property. He head just attacked and slashed a woman and her dog on Dumont Ave near Strauss Street corner of Betsy Head Park in Brownsville, when he charged arriving officers. One officer fired one shot, striking the man in the chest killing him, NYPD informed.

The man died at Brookdale Hospital, the woman remains in stable condition at NYC Health & Hospitals Kings County with deep lacerations on both hands and head. The injured dog was taken to a veterinary clinic and was also in stable condition.

WATCH as @NYPDChiefPatrol provides an update on the earlier police involved shooting in the confines of the @NYPD73pct. pic.twitter.com/HkTK054E7Y — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 30, 2020

NYPD Search For Suspects In Ditmas Park Murder

On Saturday, December 26, 2020, shortly after 7:30 pm Daniel Romulus, 62, was shot inside the apartment building her resided on the corner of East 17th Street and Newkirk Avenue (70 Precinct). He died shortly after at NYC Health + Hospitals / Kings County.

Police are now looking for help to identify these individuals in connection with the murder:

Christmas Morning Crash in Sunset Park

Just after midnight on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2020, police responded to an E-Bike crash on 3rd Avenue near 24 Street (72 Precinct). They found Alejandro Santos, 33, of 56th Street in Brooklyn, with trauma to the legs and internal injuries. Santos died later that morning at NYU Langone Hospital- Brooklyn.

NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad has determined that Santos was riding his E-Bike on 3rd Avenue when he crashed into a parked and unoccupied 2019 Ford Flat Bed truck near 24th Street.