Another Man Shot & Killed In Brooklyn

COBBLE HILL – A 34-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment yesterday afternoon.

On Tuesday, May 26, at around 3:50 p.m., cops arrived at Gowanus Houses on Hoyt Street near Douglass Street to find a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso inside a sixth-floor apartment. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital- Brooklyn where he died.

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody and charges are pending as of this writing. A gun was also recovered from the scene.

“Cops immediately fanned out through the neighborhood and spotted the suspect walking on Sackett Street apparently with bloody clothing. After a brief struggle, police were able to cuff him and take him to the stationhouse,” AMNY reported.

Shootings in Brooklyn have increased. “In Brooklyn, 78.3% of all gun arrests received a release on own recognizance. When we compare that to the rest of the city, compare it to the Bronx, only 52% have received a release on own recognizance and in Manhattan, only 40.9% did,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

Of 310 gun arrests in the last 28 days, 185 were in Brooklyn, the Daily News reported.

“So that’s a problem when most of the gun arrests are being made in Brooklyn but those who are arrested are right back on the street with no bail set,” Monahan said. “That’s problematic.”

Over the Memorial Day weekend, there were three homicides in this borough, with two of them being shootings.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has not yet been released.