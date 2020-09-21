Another Gun Death This Morning in 75 Precinct

In the wee hours of this morning, cops responded to a 911 call about a man shot on Wortman Avenue in East New York.

When they got to 738 Wortman Avenue around 1:20 am, they found a 27-year-old man shot in the abdomen in the back of the building. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

As of September 13, there have been 22 murders in the 75 precinct which covers East New York, up from 9 this time last year.