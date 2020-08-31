Another Deadly Weekend – Three Young Men Killed

BROOKLYN – Three fatal shootings took place over the weekend across the borough, killing young men all in their 20s.

On Friday, August 28 at around 4:39 p.m., a 26-year-old driver was shot as he was exiting the Jackie Robinson Parkway on to Bushwick Avenue in East NY. According to the NYPD, he was shot by someone in a black SUV. He was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso and died at NYC Health & Hospitals/Brookdale. His name has not yet been released.

As of last week, there have been 21 murders in the 75th Precinct this year, which encompasses East NY and Cypress Hills. Last year, there were just nine. In 2019, from January to now, there were 41 shooting incidents, with 50 shooting victims. This year, there have been 65 shooting incidents, with 84 shooting victims. The numbers were last updated on August 23.

On Sunday, August 30 at around 1:04 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot on East 102 Street near Glenwood Road in Canarsie. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has also not yet been released.

As of last week, there had been only one murder in the 69th Precinct so far this year, which encompasses Canarsie. Last year, there were two. But, shootings have quadrupled. There have been 26 shootings incidents this year with 32 shooting victims. Last year, there were six shootings with eight shooting victims.

On Sunday, August 30, 24-year-old Elijah Mims was shot inside a car in Bushwick on Madison Street near Bushwick Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. There was a late-night block party going on with about 200 people in attendance, the Daily News reported. Cops found Mims unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and body inside a dark-colored sedan.

Mims, a Williamsburg resident, was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull and was pronounced dead. Shootings have just about stayed the same in the 83rd Precinct since last year, and murders have decreased 2 so far this year, compared to 4 murders this time last year.

All of the investigations are ongoing and as of today, no arrests have been made.

