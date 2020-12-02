America’s First Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Is A Native Brooklynite

MIDWOOD – America’s first Second Gentleman, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’s husband Douglas Emhoff was born in Brooklyn.

Emhoff and his parents lived at 1480 Ocean Avenue, near Avenue J, until he was about five years old, Curbed reported. The building is near Touro College and just blocks from a yeshiva. It is also a short walk from Brooklyn College.

Emhoff moved to New Jersey in 1969, where he was raised, and then moved to California when he was 17 (and eventually became a lawyer and married the future vice president of the USA). The building on Ocean Avenue, which was built in 1936, still stands at six stories tall, has 44 units, and is owned by M P Management, records show. Emhoff’s parents, Mike and Barbara, moved to that building around 1962, two years before Emhoff was born. They originally lived near East 15th Street in Midwood.

“It’s a solid-looking building near Avenue J, a couple of blocks from Brooklyn College, middle-class then and middle-class now,” Curbed reported on the Midwood home. “Rents today are about $1,600 for two bedrooms, with some Section 8 tenants. The area was predominantly Jewish at mid-century, and today it has a lively mix of many immigrant groups and a sizable Orthodox population.”

Brooklyn has always been home to many notable people. Take Bernie Sanders, for example. Sanders lived at 1525 East 26th Street for the beginning of his life. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived at 1584 East 9th Street, near Ocean Parkway. And Larry King who was born and raised at 208 Howard Avenue.