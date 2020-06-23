Alternate Side Parking Will Be Once A Week

Starting next Monday, June 29th, residential streets will be cleaned no more than once per week, Mayor de Blasio and Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia announced this morning. Commercial and metered streets will be cleaned as before.

Streets with multiple Alternate Side Parking (ASP) days will be cleaned on the last day of the week posted on the signs – a street with ASP regulations posted on Monday and Thursday will now be cleaned on Thursday only.

“One of the things that has frustrated me for years as a New Yorker and as a public servant is the streets where people had to move their car, not once a week, but twice a week, two different days, a super hassle, and one to me that bluntly didn’t seem necessary and it wasn’t fair to people. This needs to change,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at this morning’s press conference before making the announcement.

“We are now going to have a new rule where New Yorkers will only have to move their car once a week when alternate side parking is in effect. Now, sometimes, as we’ve seen, it won’t be an effect, but when alternate side parking is, in fact, no New Yorkers should have to move their car more than once a week,” the Mayor explained. ASP is suspended till June 28th right now, and will be in effect for the week of June 29th.

“But when it comes back next week, if you live on one of those blocks, that right now you’ll have to move the car twice a week, you will not have to do that. You should only do it once a week and it will be on the latest day posted on your street sign.”

This is not a permanent change at this time but something the City will enforce on a week-by-week basis and assess conditions throughout the summer, and consider making permanent if the pilot works.