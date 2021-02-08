A Man Murdered, A Woman Assaulted, and Many Missing Neighbors

Arrested: On Saturday, Dashawn Garland, a 28-year-old man from Inglewood, CA, was arrested and charged in the April 2020 murder of 33-year-old Michael Ingram, who lived in East Orange, NJ. Ingram was shot in the chest by Garland on Pennsylvania Ave and Linden Boulevard in New Lots (75 Precinct). Ingram died at Brookdale Hospital.

Murder in Bed-Stuy: Yesterday, at 1:20 am, cops responded to a call of a man shot at 885 Gates Ave, part of Garden Houses in Bed-Stuy (81 Precinct). When cops arrived at the scene, they found Malik Wright, 33, of Bushwick unconscious and unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to his torso. When EMS arrived, they transported Wright, who was in critical condition, to NYC Health Hospitals/Kings County where he later died No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Assaulted: NYPD is seeking the help of the public in identifying a man in connection with a “forcible touching” on Van Siclen Ave and Dumont St in New Lots (75 Precinct). On Jan 31, 2020, at 4:55 pm, the unidentified man, who was described as slim built with black hair, wearing a fur-trimmed blue jacket, black pants, blue metallic sneakers, and sunglasses, approached a 31-year-old woman and grabbed her buttock, cops said. The man was then seen running northbound on Snediker Ave towards Dumont St.

Missing Persons

Cops are asking for help in finding the following missing neighbors:

12-year-old Ryan Zhu, who has been missing since Friday. Zhu was last seen at his home in Dyker Heights (62 Precinct), at 11 pm. Zhu is described as Asian, approximately five foot five inches and 110 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red jacket, green sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and red sneakers.

72-year-old Shi H. Deng, who has been missing since Friday. Deng was last seen in front of NY Presbyterian Hospital located at 83 Gold St, at 7:38 pm. Deng, who lives in Sumner Houses (81 Precinct), is approximately 5 foot 2 and 130 lbs. He is described as Asian, slim built with brown eyes and “normal length black hair,” cops say. Deng was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey pants, white sneakers, and a khaki hat.

81-year-old Goulbourne Browne, who has been missing since Friday. Browne was last seen at 2 pm at Brooklyn Adult Care Center in Howard Beach. He is described as Black, 5 foot 4, 170 pounds, with a slim build, brown eyes, and short gray hair.

89-year-old Felipe Ortega, who has been missing since Sunday. Ortega was last seen at 8 am, at his home at Hugh Ed Gilroy Senior Center in Weeksville (77 Precinct). He is described as 5 foot 6 and 130 lbs and was last seen wearing red pajama pants, a gray sweater, and black sneakers.

57-year-old Sydney Crooks, who has been missing since Sunday. Crooks was last seen at 8 am at her home, which is in Canarsie (69 Precinct). She is described as Black, 5 foot 2, and 165 lbs, with brown eyes and short black hair. Crooks was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, a long green scarf, and red, black, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.