A Brownstone’s Stained Glass Windows Are Reborn

Brooklyn is known for its Brownstones but it’s also home to the most Landmark districts in New York City. The tree-lined streets are filled with families like the Levys: working parents with two young children, a beautiful and chaotic schedule, and all the maintenance that comes with a Landmark Brownstone.

The Levys were drawn to the stained glass windows adorning the signature three-floor 1901 Park Slope home, purchased in 2014. Many of the windows were in bad shape, and some were barely or totally non-operational. Worse yet, some of the stained glass windows were missing entirely.

Enter Historical Windows of New York in 2018.

A Landmark expert, Historical Window’s team assessed the condition of the existing windows along the front façade, with the goal of restoring wherever possible and replacing when necessary. For operational clear-glass windows, Historical Windows installed high performance (argon-filled and low-e coated) Parrett spiral balance wood hung windows on the parlor, second, and third stories.

Historical Windows removed the stained glass transoms and panels, including a 72-inch wide arched window, and either completely restored or replaced with salvaged period colored glass, and reinstalled. Additionally, Historical Windows restored or created replicas of original carved mahogany columns and custom moldings on the parlor and second levels.

The final result was a full restoration and replacement package that brought back functionality, matched historic profiles, and custom manufactured replica stained glass windows, while improving the energy efficiency and interior comfort for the family. Historical Windows maintained the original architect’s design intent for this home and the neighborhood: from the street, it is impossible to tell the difference between the original leaded glass windows and the new windows.

Unparalleled craftsmanship, quality materials, and intense attention to detail during installation mean these stained glass windows will be the jewels on the Levy’s home for another one hundred years.