99¢ Store Robbed of Over $4,000

EAST NEW YORK — Two people broke into a general store in East New York, robbing over $4,000 in early January.

On Wednesday, January 8, around 05.15 a.m., a couple broke into 99¢ Tower, a general store at 2526 Linden Boulevard, through a side door, cops said.

Once inside, the suspects removed an ATM machine containing approximately $3,160 dollars and took it with them, as well as around $1,100 dollars from two cash registers, and attempted to break into a second ATM machine with crowbars, causing damage to it.

The suspects are described as a male wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans, and possibly, a Black female, wearing a black hoodie and black Adidas track pants.

We’re reached out to 99¢ Tower for comment.

The individuals fled the location in an unknown direction. Footage from the incident is below.

