960 Franklin Avenue Rezoning Heads Back To City Planning With No Political Support

Brooklyn Borough President and likely-next mayor Eric Adams has formally registered his disapproval of a controversial rezoning proposal near the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens (BBG).

A rendering of the proposed development at 960 Franklin Avenue. (Image: Hill West Architects)

Brooklyn Borough President and likely-next mayor Eric Adams has formally registered his disapproval of a controversial rezoning proposal near the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens (BBG), latest to come out formally against the project.

Adams issued his advisory recommendation against the proposed rezoning at 960 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights last week. The developers, Continuum Company and Lincoln Equities, are seeking rezoning that would allow for the construction of two 34-story towers with 1,578 apartments, half of which would be below-market rate under the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing program.