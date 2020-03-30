86-Year-Old Shoved And Killed For Not Standing 6 Feet Away

BED-STUY – An 86-year-old woman is dead after another woman allegedly attacked her for not standing more than six feet away in the ER. It’s the city’s first coronavirus-related homicide.

On Saturday, March 28 at around 2:07 p.m., two patients were in the emergency room hallway at NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull. According to the NYPD, the 32-year-old patient shoved 86-year-old patient Janie Marshall to the ground after allegedly saying that she was standing too close to her. Marshall, from Williamsburg, hit her head on the floor and lost consciousness, and later died. Cops were called to the scene at 10:30 p.m.

According to the Washington Post, 32-year-old Cassandra Lundy was cited for disorderly conduct by the hospital police, who issued her a summons and escorted her off the property. As of today, there have been no arrests made in the death of Ms. Marshall and the investigation is ongoing.