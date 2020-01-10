Police & Fire

66-Year-Old Man Went Missing in East Flatbush Yesterday

Robert Parris. Courtesy of NYPD.

 

EAST FLATBUSH — Police are looking for a 66-year-old man who went missing in East Flatbush yesterday.

Robert Parris was last seen at Kings County Hospital at 5 a.m., cops said. Parris suffers from dementia, and cops believe he was a patient at the hospital.

Parris is described as Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, tan pants, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips through the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

