On Tuesday, July 7 at around 1:47 p.m., cops were called to a wellness check at a building on Schenck Avenue near Stanley Avenue, where they fund a 64-year-old man dead with trauma to his body. As of now, his name is not yet released and is waiting for proper family notification. His cause of death is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.