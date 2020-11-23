Traffic fatality

62-Year-Old Woman Dies After Struck By Drunk Driver In Boerum Hill

BOERUM HILL – A 62-year-old woman is dead after she crossed the street and was struck by a drunk driver.

On Sunday, November 22 at around 7:47 p.m., 62-year-old Alina Morales stepped outside her home and attempted to cross Atlantic Avenue between Nevins Street and Third Avenue. According to the NYPD, she was crossing from mid-block when 49-year-old Jason Nhambiu, who was driving a red 2015 Hyundai Sonata going westbound on Atlantic Avenue, struck Morales. Cops found her with multiple injuries to her body and in cardiac arrest. She was taken to the Brooklyn Hospital Center and was pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene.

At around 10 p.m., Nhambiu, a resident of Brownsville, was arrested and charged with the following: Aggravated Unlicensed Operator: Alcohol, Driving While Intoxicated, Motor Vehicle License Violation: No License, and Refusal to Take Breath Test.

