62-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Front Of Bed-Stuy Church

BEDFORD STUYVESANT – A 62-year-old man is dead after being shot yesterday outside his church.

On Monday, August 31 at around 5:09 p.m., Edward James was found with a gunshot wound to his torso outside the Glorious Church of God, on the corner of Halsey Street and Marcus Garvey Blvd. James was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County where he died. James lived just a 15-minute walk away and was the church’s caretaker.

According to police data, shootings in the 81 Precinct have doubled this year going from 12 to 25. Shooting victims have also almost doubled from 15 to 28.

As of today, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.