51-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH – A 51-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend in front of an AutoZone store. The suspect is still on the loose.

On Saturday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a man shot on Utica Avenue and Rutland Road. When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. As of now, the man’s name has not been released by the NYPD.

Murders have doubled in the 67th Precinct, which encompasses East Flatbush and Remsen Village, according to NYPD data. There were six murders in 2019; there have been 12 this year so far. The number of shooting incidents has more than doubled, going from 24 last year to 51 this year. The number of shooting victims has nearly doubled going from 28 in 2019 to 69 this year. The numbers were updated last week.

As of now, the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.