50-Year-Old Man Found Fatally Shot In Sea Gate

SEA GATE – A 50-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The suspect is nowhere to be found.

On Saturday, November 21 at around 8:05 a.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a Shot Spotter activation on Bay View Avenue near West 33rd Street. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

As of now, the name of the man has not yet been released as they’re awaiting family notification. The investigation is also ongoing.