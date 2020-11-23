50-Year-Old Man Found Fatally Shot In Sea Gate

SEA GATE – A 50-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The suspect is nowhere to be found.
On Saturday, November 21 at around 8:05 a.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a Shot Spotter activation on Bay View Avenue near West 33rd Street. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
As of now, the name of the man has not yet been released as they’re awaiting family notification. The investigation is also ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
