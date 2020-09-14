$50 Fine for Refusal to Wear a Mask on Public Transit Takes Effect Today

Customers refusing to wear masks on the subway, buses, or commuter rail are now subject to a $50 fine.

While mask compliance remains above 90% across the transit system, the fine follows Governor Cuomo’s executive order directing the MTA to develop a plan to increase mask wearing compliance even further.

Officials were at the Atlantic Avenue – Barclays center station earlier today to make the announcement along with news of the new “State of Respect” campaign. Basic message – wear the mask as a sign of respect towards your fellow New Yorkers.

Reminders come by way of colorful posters deployed across more than 8,000 of the digital billboards across throughout the system that show people wearing new york state shaped masks.

“The goal is to achieve universal mask compliance,” said Patrick J. Foye, MTA Chairman and CEO. “This is about saving lives not generating revenue, and we’ll work with a range of law enforcement personnel to make sure riders are given every possible opportunity to wear a mask. This is about encouraging safety, not punishment.”

“With more New Yorkers returning to the system, we need to be even more attuned to public health and make sure that we build on the success we’ve had thus far, ” said Sarah Meyer, New York City Transit Chief Customer Officer. “If you need a mask, ask our station attendants for one. We’ll take care of you. If you don’t want to wear a mask, stay home.”

The State of Respect campaign was donated by the Brooklyn-based design agency Conquistadors and Manhattan production studio Versus.