48-Year-Old Man Dead After Being Shot In The Chest

BROWNSVILLE – A 48-year-old man is dead after being shot in the chest last night.
On Thursday, May 7 at around 10:10 p.m., cops arrived in the hallway of Seth Low Houses on Powell Street near Pitkin Avenue to find a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died.
Cops have not yet released the name of the victim. As of today, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
Comments