48-Year-Old Man Dead After Being Shot In The Chest

BROWNSVILLE – A 48-year-old man is dead after being shot in the chest last night.

On Thursday, May 7 at around 10:10 p.m., cops arrived in the hallway of Seth Low Houses on Powell Street near Pitkin Avenue to find a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died.

Cops have not yet released the name of the victim. As of today, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.