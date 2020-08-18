41-Year-Old Shot & Killed In Stuyvesant Heights

STUYVESANT HEIGHTS – A 41-year-old man was shot and killed last night.

On Monday, August 17 at around 10:37 p.m., 41-year-old Derrick Garner was shot on Bainbridge Street near Lewis Avenue by someone in a passing car. He was found with gunshot wounds to the arm and torso. Garner, an East NY resident, was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and was pronounced dead.

As of now, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.

As of last week, there has been just one murder in the 81st Precinct this year, which encompasses Bedford Stuyvesant and Stuyvesant Heights. Last year, there were just two. In 2019, from January to now, there were 12 shooting incidents, with 15 shooting victims. This year, shootings have doubled. There have been 24 shooting incidents, with 27 shooting victims. The numbers were last updated on August 9.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.