39 Community Leaders Endorse Doug Schneider In D39 Race

This morning Park Slope civil rights lawyer and Democratic District Leader Doug Schneider announced his campaign to represent the 39th Council District had received the support of 39 nine community leaders across the district.

Schneider is running to replace term-limited council member Brad Lander (who himself is running to become the next city comptroller) in a crowded primary, competing against former Lander staffer Shahana Hanif; organizer Brandon West; attorney and district leader Doug Schneider; former teachers union lobbyist Briget Rein; MoveOn staffer Justin Krebs; and community health worker Mamnun Haq.

The endorsements come from a broad group of parents and PTA leaders, clergy, workers’ rights champions, climate activists and safe streets advocates, other District Leaders and political club members across District 39, which includes Park Slope, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Gowanus, Windsor Terrace, and parts of Kensington and Borough Park.

“As we face a post-pandemic recovery, we need experienced leaders with a proven record of results,” said Dorothy Siegel, ASD Nest Founder and Community Leader in a statement. “I have known and worked with Doug for over ten years on many issues facing the District, including public education and safe streets. Whether he is advocating on behalf of students or creating a curb cut plan to assist seniors and the disabled, Doug will be a strong advocate on behalf of all District 39 residents.”

Democratic District Leaders Julio Pena and Shaquana Boykin praised Schneider’s record of getting things done, fighting for what he believes in and being a strong ally to the LGBTQ community.

“I am supporting Doug because he has made environmental justice a top priority,” said Pete Sikora, an Environmental Activist.

“As a Rabbi and a community organizer, I can spot good leaders a mile away. Doug brings a level of passion and commitment to everything he is involved in. I know that Doug Schneider has the passion, the character, the vision, the commitment, and the relationships to create change in our district,” praised Rabbi Josh Weinberg. “He has fought for the values of equality, civil rights, accessibility, and education, and will continue to do so on behalf of all residents. I am proud to support him.”

“Too many Brooklynites, especially in District 39, have been killed and injured in vehicle crashes,” said Debbie Herdan, a Families for Safe Streets advocate. “I have worked closely with Doug on street safety proposals that will protect pedestrians and cyclists while holding reckless drivers accountable. I am thrilled to support him for City Council.”

39 for 39 Leaders: Democratic District Leaders Shaquana Boykin (57th AD) and Julio Pena (51st AD), SLT Member Amanda Abry (Cobble Hill), Early Childhood Educator Debbie Brukman (Park Slope), PTA President Jen Jerutis (Park Slope),PTA Co-Treasurer Kelly Durkin Mirian (Park Slope), ASD Nest Founder Dorothy Siegel (Cobble Hill), PTA Vice President Sheffali Welch (Cobble Hill), After-School Board Member & Former SLT Member Nancy Dodd (Park Slope), Brooklyn Resisters Co-Founders Jeff Abergel (Midwood) and Saul Austerlitz (Kensington), #GOBK By Day Founder Bonnie Schwerin (Park Slope), Climate Director Pete Sikora (Cobble Hill), Brooklyn Young Democrats Treasurer Emmitt Sklar (Park Slope), Streets and Accessibility Advocates Michael Cairl, Lisa Finstrom, Adam White (Park Slope), Debbie Herdan (Kensington), Matthew Roe (Windsor Terrace), Workers’ Rights Advocates Paul Sonn (Park Slope) and Claire Tuck (Carroll Gardens), Police Reform Advocates Emmanuelle Ameroso (Carroll Gardens) and Richard F.X. Guay (Park Slope) as well as Rabbi Andy Bachman (Park Slope), Rob and Cara Raich (Park Slope), Sara Sloan (Windsor Terrace), Rabbi Josh Weinberg (Park Slope), Amy Breedlove (Cobble Hill), Esther Henny Jaroslawicz and Yisrael Wolfson (Borough Park), Dr. Dara Kass, Margaret Laurens, Judith Lief, Bob and Patty Lenartz (Park Slope), Lenny Sandlar (Kensington), Lynn Radov and Rafael ‘.Rafi’ Hasid (Windsor Terrace)