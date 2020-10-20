29-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Church B/Q Stop

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death yesterday afternoon and the suspect is nowhere to be found.

On Monday, October 19, just after 2:30 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call for a man stabbed outside on East 18th Street near Church Avenue. The 29-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to the torso. He was lying on the sidewalk and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD confirmed.

As of today, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has also not yet been released.

The number of murders in the 70th Pct, which encompasses Midwood, Fiske Terrace, Ditmas Park, and Prospect Park South, has nearly doubled. In 2019, there were four murders. In 2020, as of last week, there have been seven.