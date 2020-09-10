24-Year-Old Man Dead Following Tuesday’s Shooting

BEDFORD STUYVESANT – A 24-year-old man is dead after fighting for his life following a shooting that took place on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, September 8 at around 4:40 p.m., three people were shot on Dekalb Avenue outside the Lafayette Gardens Community Center. Tylee Felder, 24, was taken to New York-Presbyterian Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head in critical condition. Another 24-year-old man was also taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is in stable condition. A 23-year-old man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is also in stable condition.

Yesterday, Felder, a resident of Downtown Brooklyn, died from his injuries.

As of last week, there have been six murders so far this year in the 79th Precinct, which encompasses Bedford Stuyvesant. Last year, there were eight. Shooting incidents have doubled this year at 41, compared to the 22 last year this time. The number of shooting victims has also doubled. Last year, there were 26 shooting victims; this year, there are 51.

According to the NYPD, there have been no arrests made regarding Tuesday’s shooting and the investigation is ongoing.