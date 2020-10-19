24 To Life For Murder Of Dyker Heights Pizza Owner

DYKER HEIGHTS – A man has been sentenced to 24 years to life in prison for shooting and killing the owner of L&B Spumoni Gardens in Gravesend in 2016.

On June 30, 2016, 61-year-old Louis Barbati, the owner of L&B Spumoni Gardens, left his pizzeria at 2725 86th Street at around 6:40 p.m., carrying a plastic bag with $15,483 in cash.

According to the investigation, 45-year-old Andres “Andy” Fernandez, a resident of Long Island, was outside Barbati’s home at 12th Avenue in Dyker Heights wearing a dark-hooded sweater and sunglasses allegedly waiting for Barbati to get home. At around 7 p.m., Barbati got home, parked his car on the side of his home, and walked out carrying his plastic bag of cash.

According to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, Fernandez walked across the street and shot Barbati numerous times killing him. He then ran, without taking the money, entered a late-model Acura, and fled. Evidence showed that he had come to L&B Spumoni Gardens earlier on in the day.

On November 3, 2016, he was arrested. On December 9, 2019, Fernandez was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. And this afternoon, he was sentenced to prison.

“This defendant is now facing the serious consequences for the brazen ambush murder of an innocent and beloved local business owner right outside of his home,” Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said. “Nothing will bring him back, but I hope this significant sentence brings some small measure of solace to his heartbroken family and friends.”