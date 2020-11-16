Traffic fatality

22-Year-Old Cyclist Struck By SUV Driver Dies From Injuries

Photo: Paul Stremple/Bklyner

CYPRESS HILLS – A 22-year-old cyclist is dead after a driver in an SUV struck him earlier this month.

On November 7 at around 1:00 a.m., Juan Tiu-Caxaj got out of his home on Autumn Avenue, rode his bike northbound on the street, and entered the intersection of Fulton Street.

The NYPD believes he did not stop at the stop sign and collided with a man driving an SUV that was traveling westbound on Fulton Street. The driver remained at the scene. The Cyclist suffered head trauma and was taken to Jamaica Medical Center. On November 14, he died from his injuries.

According to Streetsblog, Tiu-Caxaj is the 22nd cyclist to die in NYC streets this year so far. He was an immigrant from Guatemala and a food delivery rider, and would often pull extra shifts delivering food on his bike, the Daily News reported. 

As of today, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

