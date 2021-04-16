20K-Square-Foot Aldi Supermarket Coming to Flatbush Junction

Midwood is getting a new supermarket.

The discount supermarket chain Aldi has signed a lease for a 20,110-square-foot space at 2201 Nostrand Avenue in the Flatbush Junction area. The store will take over space previously occupied by The Children’s Place and David’s Bridal store, and is set to open this fall.

Other tenants in the 300,000-square-foot Triangle Junction retail complex, which is owned by Triangle Equities, include Target, HomeGoods, AT&T Wireless and Applebee’s.

“Aldi is a perfect addition to the Flatbush neighborhood, providing quality grocery product to the area during a time when many are dining from home,” Esther Bukai of Ripco Real Estate, who brokered the deal on behalf of Aldi, said a statement. “We are increasing our volume of deals in this asset class and are actively looking for more sites.”

Indeed, the German-owned Aldi has been expanding in recent years; the chain currently has 2,000 locations in 37 US states, but is looking to reach 2,500 by 2022. Aldi has two other Brooklyn locations: one in Sheepshead Bay, and another in East New York.

The asking rent and length of the lease have not been made public, but CoStar Group estimates rent at the property to be between $93 and $114 per square foot.

Supermarkets have largely fared well during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers have shifted away from dining out to eating in their homes.