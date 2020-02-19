19 Year Old Stabbed To Death In Flatbush

UPDATE – 2/20/2020 – This stabbing has been reclassified as murder, NYPD informs.

FLATBUSH — Someone stabbed 19-year-old Mamadou Bah of Beverly Road in Flatbush last night.

On Tuesday, February 18 at 8:00 p.m. police received a 911 call from an employee of Gentleman’s Quarters Salon, located at 1916 Church Avenue, reporting that a man who had been stabbed has walked into the barbershop.

The police arrived and found Bah with a stab wound to his torso, he was transported to Kings County Hospital where he died. Bah lived on Beverley Road near E21st Street.

Cops say no there are no suspects yet. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.