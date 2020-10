These 169 NYC School Sites Closed Today For At Least 2 Weeks

By Christina Veiga, Alex Zimmerman, and Sam Park, Chalkbeat New York

An additional 33 New York City public schools are affected by closures starting Thursday, due to coronavirus upticks in the surrounding neighborhoods, the education department announced Wednesday night.

In total, 124 city-run schools are impacted, following a previous wave of shutdowns that started this week. The campuses will remain closed for at least two weeks.

Schools that were shuttered on Tuesday will remain closed, according to the education department, despite conflicting directives from the state.

Students at the affected schools will transition to learning fully online.

The campuses span more than 20 ZIP codes and include much of Brooklyn and parts of Queens. As some schools are spread across multiple sites, including many pre-K programs and those for students with disabilities, a total of 169 city-run sites are closed. Some schools might have one site that may open and another that must be shuttered.

Another 308 public school sites will be required to conduct weekly testing of students and staff because they are in areas bordering the coronavirus hot spots.

News of the latest shutdowns came after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a tangle of last-minute restrictions prompted by a rise in coronavirus cases. On Monday, the governor approved school closures across entire ZIP codes, only to release another set of maps, outlining restrictions and school closures in areas experiencing increases in coronavirus infections. But the state maps did not neatly match the city’s.

Sixteen schools that are part of the city’s list of closures were not in the state’s restricted areas. Still, those schools will remain closed.

The closures come as a blow to students, educators, and families who began returning to classrooms just two weeks ago, when New York City, home to the country’s largest school system, became the first major district to reopen classrooms for in-person learning. To account for social distancing, students attend classes about one to three times a week and learn from home the rest of the time.

On Tuesday, about 200 private schools and 100 city-contracted child care and pre-K programs were ordered to close. The education department did not say how many more such schools and programs are required to shut down as of Thursday.

Below is a list of the schools that will be closed for at least two weeks.

NYC school closures in coronavirus hotspots School DBN Address ZIP code Zone Color P.S. 198 Brooklyn 22K198 4105 FARRAGUT ROAD 11210 Yellow P.S. 277 Gerritsen Beach 22K277 2529 GERRITSEN AVENUE 11229 Yellow P.S. 201 The Discovery School for Inquiry and Research 25Q201 65-11 155 STREET 11367 Yellow Ezra Jack Keats Pre-K Center at 83-30 Kew Gardens Road 28Q335 80-30 Kew Gardens Road 11415 Yellow Brooklyn School of Inquiry 20K686 50 AVENUE P 11204 Yellow The Academy of Talented Scholars 20K682 50 AVENUE P 11204 Yellow P.S. 97 The Highlawn 21K097 1855 STILLWELL AVENUE 11223 Yellow Pathways to Graduation 79Q950 67 09 KISSENA BOULEVARD 11367 Yellow Pathways to Graduation 79Q950 50 AVENUE X 11223 Yellow P370K @ PB70 75K370 50 AVENUE P 11204 Yellow P721K @ JOHN DEWEY HS 75K721 50 AVENUE X 11223 Yellow P721K @ ROY CAMPANELLA OTC 75K721 64 AVENUE X 11223 Yellow John Dewey High School 21K540 50 AVENUE X 11223 Yellow I.S. 096 Seth Low 21K096 99 AVENUE P 11204 Yellow I.S. 228 David A. Boody 21K228 228 AVENUE S 11223 Yellow P.S. 105 The Bay School 27Q105 420 BEACH 51 STREET 11691 Yellow P.S. 179 Kensington 20K179 202 AVENUE C 11218 Red District 20 Pre-K Center at 1668 46th Street 20K768 1668 46 Street 11204 Red P.S. 209 Margaret Mead 21K209 2609 EAST 7 STREET 11235 Red P.S. K134 22K134 4001 18 AVENUE 11218 Red P.S. 207 Elizabeth G. Leary 22K207 4011 FILLMORE AVENUE 11234 Red P.S. 222 Katherine R. Snyder 22K222 3301 QUENTIN ROAD 11234 Red J.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey 28Q157 63-55 102ND STREET 11374 Red P.S. 175 The Lynn Gross Discovery School 28Q175 64-35 102 STREET 11374 Red P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway 28Q196 71-25 113 STREET 11375 Red P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway 28Q196 112-15 71 ROAD 11375 Red P.S. 206 The Horace Harding School 28Q206 61-02 98 STREET 11374 Red P.S. 220 Edward Mandel 28Q220 62-10 108 STREET 11375 Red The Academy for Excellence through the Arts 28Q303 108-55 69 Avenue 11375 Red The SEEALL Academy 20K180 5601 16 AVENUE 11204 Red P.S. 192 – The Magnet School for Math and Science Inquiry 20K192 4715 18 AVENUE 11204 Red P.S. 099 Isaac Asimov 21K099 1120 EAST 10 STREET 11230 Red P.S. 226 Alfred De B. Mason 21K226 6006 23 AVENUE 11204 Red P.S. 238 Anne Sullivan 21K238 1633 EAST 8 STREET 11223 Red P.S. 164 Queens Valley 25Q164 138-01 77 AVENUE 11367 Red P.S. 131 Brooklyn 15K131 4305 FT HAMILTON PARKWAY 11219 Red P.S. 048 Mapleton 20K048 6015 18 AVENUE 11204 Red P.S. 164 Caesar Rodney 20K164 4211 14 AVENUE 11219 Red P.S. 153 Homecrest 21K153 1970 HOMECREST AVENUE 11229 Red P.S. 199 Frederick Wachtel 21K199 1100 ELM AVENUE 11230 Red P.S. 215 Morris H. Weiss 21K215 415 AVENUE S 11223 Red P.S. 216 Arturo Toscanini 21K216 350 AVENUE X 11223 Red P.S. 193 Gil Hodges 22K193 2515 AVENUE L 11210 Red P.S. 197 – The Kings Highway Academy 22K197 1599 EAST 22 STREET 11210 Red District 20 Pre-K Center at 1423 62nd Street 20K768 1423 62nd Street 11219 Red Brooklyn’s Daily Discovery Pre-K Center at 2202 60th Street 21K840 2202 60 Street 11204 Red Brooklyn’s Daily Discovery Pre-K Center at 385 Avenue W 21K840 385 Avenue W 11223 Red Brooklyn’s Daily Discovery Pre-K Center at 10 Bouck Court 21K840 10 Bouck Court 11223 Red The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 1340 East 29th Street 22K853 1340 East 29 Street 11210 Red P.S. 121 Nelson A. Rockefeller 21K121 5301 20 AVENUE 11204 Red P.S. 105 The Blythebourne 20K105 1031 59 STREET 11219 Red P.S. 160 William T. Sampson 20K160 5105 Fort Hamilton Parkway 11219 Red P.S. 255 Barbara Reing School 22K255 1866 EAST 17 STREET 11229 Red Coop Tech 79M645 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691 Red ReStart Academy 79M973 1830 Coney Island Avenue 11230 Red Pathways to Graduation 79Q950 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691 Red Pathways to Graduation 79Q950 1600 AVENUE L 11230 Red P036K @ P192K 75K036 4715 18 AVENUE 11204 Red P077K @ P164K 75K077 4211 14 AVENUE 11219 Red P231K @ P180K 75K231 5601 16 AVENUE 11204 Red P231K @ P215K 75K231 415 AVENUE S 11223 Red P231K @ P238K 75K231 1633 EAST 8 STREET 11223 Red P811K @ EDWARD R. MURROW HS 75K811 1600 AVENUE L 11230 Red P256Q @ P253Q 75Q256 1307 CENTRAL AVENUE 11691 Red Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School 20K505 5800 20 AVENUE 11204 Red Edward R. Murrow High School 21K525 1600 AVENUE L 11230 Red James Madison High School 22K425 3787 BEDFORD AVENUE 11229 Red North Queens Community High School 25Q792 141-25 77TH ROAD 11367 Red Frederick Douglass Academy VI High School 27Q260 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691 Red Queens High School for Information, Research, and Technology 27Q302 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691 Red J.H.S. 223 The Montauk 20K223 4200 16 AVENUE 11204 Red J.H.S. 234 Arthur W. Cunningham 22K234 1875 EAST 17 STREET 11229 Red Andries Hudde 22K240 2500 NOSTRAND AVENUE 11210 Red I. S. 381 22K381 2500 NOSTRAND AVENUE 11210 Red M.S. 053 Brian Piccolo 27Q053 10-45 NAMEOKE STREET 11691 Red Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy VI 27Q282 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691 Red Village Academy 27Q319 10-45 NAMEOKE STREET 11691 Red Urban Assembly School for Leadership and Empowerment 20K609 4200 16 AVENUE 11204 Red Academy of Medical Technology: A College Board School 27Q309 8-21 BAY 25 STREET 11691 Red P.S. 197 The Ocean School 27Q197 825 HICKSVILLE ROAD 11691 Red P.S. 253 27Q253 1307 CENTRAL AVENUE 11691 Red Wave Preparatory Elementary School 27Q362 535 BRIAR PLACE 11691 Red District 20 Pre-K Center at 550 59th Street 20K768 550 59 Street 11220 Orange District 20 Pre-K Center at 1258 65th Street 20K768 1258 65 Street 11219 Orange Brooklyn’s Daily Discovery Pre-K Center at 1215 Avenue X 21K840 1215 Avenue X 11235 Orange The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 1139 Coney Island Avenue 22K853 1139 Coney Island Avenue 11230 Orange BKLYN COLL ACAD (BRIDGES TO K)-K 75K077 350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE 11218 Orange P811K @ I014K 75K811 2424 BATCHELDER STREET 11235 Orange P811K @ CONNIE LEKAS SCHOOL 75K811 2525 HARING STREET 11235 Orange P.S. 024 15K024 427 38 STREET 11232 Orange P.S. 094 The Henry Longfellow 15K094 5010 6 AVENUE 11220 Orange P.S. 130 The Parkside 15K130 70 OCEAN PARKWAY 11218 Orange P.S. 130 The Parkside 15K130 713 CATON AVENUE 11218 Orange P.S. 169 Sunset Park 15K169 4305 7 AVENUE 11232 Orange P.S. 230 Doris L. Cohen 15K230 1 ALBEMARLE ROAD 11218 Orange M.S. 839 15K839 713 CATON AVENUE 11218 Orange The School of Creativity and Innovation 15K896 736 48TH STREET 11220 Orange J.H.S. 062 Ditmas 20K062 700 CORTELYOU ROAD 11218 Orange P.S. 69 Vincent D. Grippo School 20K069 6302 9TH AVENUE 11220 Orange J.H.S. 220 John J. Pershing 20K220 4812 9TH AVENUE 11220 Orange P.S. 100 The Coney Island School 21K100 2951 WEST 3 STREET 11224 Orange P.S. K225 – The Eileen E. Zaglin 21K225 1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE 11235 Orange I.S. 303 Herbert S. Eisenberg 21K303 501 WEST AVENUE 11224 Orange Rachel Carson High School for Coastal Studies 21K344 501 WEST AVENUE 11224 Orange Abraham Lincoln High School 21K410 2800 OCEAN PARKWAY 11235 Orange William E. Grady Career and Technical Education High School 21K620 25 BRIGHTON 4TH ROAD 11235 Orange J.H.S. 014 Shell Bank 22K014 2424 BATCHELDER STREET 11235 Orange P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty 22K139 330 RUGBY ROAD 11226 Orange P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School 22K203 5101 AVENUE M 11234 Orange P.S. 254 Dag Hammarskjold 22K254 1801 AVENUE Y 11235 Orange Origins High School 22K611 3000 AVENUE X 11235 Orange Professional Pathways High School 22K630 3000 AVENUE X 11235 Orange P.S. 889 22K889 21 HINCKLEY PLACE 11218 Orange M.S. 890 22K890 21 HINCKLEY PLACE 11218 Orange High School for Arts and Business 24Q550 105-25 HORACE HARDING EXPY N 11368 Orange Robert F. Kennedy Community High School 25Q670 75-40 PARSONS BOULEVARD 11366 Orange P.S. 139 Rego Park 28Q139 93-06 63 DRIVE 11374 Orange J.H.S. 190 Russell Sage 28Q190 68-17 AUSTIN STREET 11375 Orange Forest Hills High School 28Q440 67-01 110 STREET 11375 Orange P053K @ ABRAHAM LINCOLN HS 75K053 2800 OCEAN PARKWAY 11235 Orange K053 @ K130 75K053 713 CATON AVENUE 11218 Orange P370K @ P100K 75K370 2951 WEST 3 STREET 11224 Orange P370K @ THE JIM THORPE SCHOOL 75K370 3000 WEST 1 STREET 11224 Orange P370K @ WILLIAM GRADY HS 75K370 25 BRIGHTON 4TH ROAD 11235 Orange P771K @ I303K 75K771 501 WEST AVENUE 11224 Orange k771 @ k014 75K771 2424 BATCHELDER STREET 11235 Orange P771K @ P225K 75K771 1075 OCEAN VIEW AVENUE 11235 Orange P177Q @ P139Q 75Q177 93-06 63 DRIVE 11374 Orange P177Q @ J190Q 75Q177 68-17 AUSTIN STREET 11375 Orange P721Q @ JOHN F KENNEDY JR SCHOOL 75Q721 57-12 94 STREET 11373 Orange P.S. 095 The Gravesend 21K095 345 VAN SICKLEN STREET 11223 Orange P.S. 219 Paul Klapper 25Q219 144-39 GRAVETT ROAD 11367 Orange The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology 25Q499 148-20 REEVES AVENUE 11367 Orange P.S. 205 Clarion 20K205 6701 20 AVENUE 11204 Orange P.S. 177 The Marlboro 21K177 346 AVENUE P 11204 Orange P.S. 119 Amersfort 22K119 3829 AVENUE K 11210 Orange School of Science & Technology 22K152 725 EAST 23 STREET 11210 Orange P.S. 194 Raoul Wallenberg 22K194 3117 AVENUE W 11229 Orange P.S. 217 Colonel David Marcus School 22K217 1100 NEWKIRK AVENUE 11230 Orange P.S. K315 22K315 725 EAST 23 STREET 11210 Orange P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School 22K361 1957 NOSTRAND AVENUE 11210 Orange P.S. 165 Edith K. Bergtraum 25Q165 70-35 150 STREET 11367 Orange P.S. 104 The Bays Water 27Q104 26-01 MOTT AVENUE 11691 Orange Lighthouse Elementary School 27Q106 180 BEACH 35 STREET 11691 Orange District 20 Pre-K Center at 2165 71st Street 20K768 2165 71st Street 11204 Orange The Joan Snow Pre-K Center at 3610 Glenwood Road 22K853 3610 Glenwood Road 11210 Orange P.S. 206 Joseph F Lamb 22K206 2200 GRAVESEND NECK ROAD 11229 Orange P.S. 099 Kew Gardens 28Q099 82-37 KEW GARDENS ROAD 11415 Orange P.S. 176 Ovington 20K176 1225 69 STREET 11219 Orange P.S. 247 Brooklyn 20K247 7000 21 AVENUE 11204 Orange The School For Future Leaders 20K310 942 62ND STREET 11219 Orange ReStart Academy 79M973 120-55 QUEENS BOULEVARD 11415 Orange Pathways to Graduation 79Q950 15-44 Hassock Street 11691 Orange Pathways to Graduation 79Q950 2800 OCEAN PARKWAY 11235 Orange P077K @ BROOKLYN COLLEGE CAMPUS 75K077 2900 BEDFORD AVENUE 11210 Orange P256Q @ P043Q 75Q256 160 BEACH 29 STREET 11691 Orange P255Q @ TOWNSEND HARRIS H.S. 75Q255 149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE 11367 Orange P993Q @ P499Q 75Q993 148-20 REEVES AVENUE 11367 Orange West Brooklyn Community High School 15K529 1053 41ST STREET 11219 Orange Midwood High School 22K405 2839 BEDFORD AVENUE 11210 Orange Brooklyn College Academy 22K555 2900 BEDFORD AVENUE 11210 Orange Brooklyn College Academy 22K555 350 CONEY ISLAND AVENUE 11218 Orange John Bowne High School 25Q425 63-25 MAIN STREET 11367 Orange Townsend Harris High School 25Q525 149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE 11367 Orange The Christa McAuliffe School\I.S. 187 20K187 1171 65 STREET 11219 Orange J.H.S. 227 Edward B. Shallow 20K227 6500 16 AVENUE 11204 Orange J.H.S. 278 Marine Park 22K278 1925 STUART STREET 11229 Orange P.S. 043 27Q043 160 BEACH 29 STREET 11691 Orange P.S. 253 21K253 601 OCEANVIEW AVENUE 11235 Orange

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.