15-Year-Old Girl from Sunset Park Missing Since Monday

SUNSET PARK — Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Christina Acquaviva, who has been missing since Monday.

Acquaviva was last seen at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, March 2 leaving her home on 5th Avenue in Sunset Park.

Cops say Acquaviva is a Hispanic female, 5’3″, 120lbs, and was last seen wearing a pink and blue windbreaker, with the word “PINK” on the front, blue jeans, and pink/blue sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.