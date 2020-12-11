15-Year-Old Allegedly Raped In Kensington

KENSINGTON – A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the apartment of the man she met earlier this month.

On Friday, December 4, at around 6:30 p.m., a 15-year-old entered an apartment located on McDonald Avenue at Avenue F with a man that she had met at a park. Once inside, the man pushed her onto the bed and allegedly raped her, according to the NYPD. After the assault, the man forced her to leave the apartment. She later called EMS and was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where she was treated and released.

The suspect is described by the NYPD as a man with a medium complexion, in his early 20s, about 6’0” tall. He has a medium build and curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue hooded jacket, black pants, and Nike Jordan red, white, and black sneakers. A photo is included above.