14 Men Arrested Onboard Party Bus in Dumbo, 8 Guns Retrieved

Last night, 14 men were arrested in Dumbo and charged with criminal possession of firearms.

At 9:10 pm, Youth Coordination Officers from Police Area 2 that serve North Brooklyn NYCHA buildings, found out that a group of 40 people were on a party bus and that some had guns, Assistant Chief Miguel Iglesias, Executive Officer for the NYPD Detective Bureau informed.

“That information was then distributed to precincts, PSAs, and to our Violent Crimes Squad,” he added.

The Violent Crimes Squad then located the bus and at around 12:30 am, a car stop was initiated in the vicinity of Front and York streets (84 Precinct). While the squad removed all 40 people from the bus, they recovered one 380-caliber gun, one 22-millimeter gun, and six 9-millimeter guns, with a total of 58 rounds of ammunition.

At the 84 Precinct, 14 men, 11 adults, and three minors were charged with Criminal Possession of the Weapons.

This afternoon, Chief Iglesias from @NYPDDetectives provided preliminary information on the arrest of 14 individuals aboard a party bus that was stopped in the confines of @NYPD84Pct where 8 firearms were recovered. Watch more ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nMWlXJND49 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 12, 2021

“We are working closely with the Kings County DA’s office to determine any additional charges,” said Iglesias.

“I want to praise all of our police officers as they continue to take guns off of our streets, and I ask all New Yorkers to help us in this important mission. We need all of you – the community members, and clergy, the business owners and families to work with us – every day – to help us remove these dangerous guns,” he added.

In January, the NYPD made 486 gun arrests across the city, 61.5% more than in January of 2019, and more than in any January in the past 25 years, said Iglesias.

The following are the 11 adult men who were arrested and charged:

Kamari Duffus, 18, of Williams Ave, Brooklyn

Seven Andrews, 20, of Blake Ave, Brooklyn

Jalah Cummings, 18, of Vandalia Ave, Brooklyn

Joel Lopez, 19, of Wortman Ave, Brooklyn

Kshawn Bowers, 19, of Georgia Ave, Brooklyn

Seyquan Abrams, 19, of Sheffield Ave, Brooklyn

Nicquan Collado, 18, of Osborn St, Brooklyn

Andre Thompson, 19, of Wilson Ave, Brooklyn

Jonte O. Ferguson, 21, of Rockaway Pkwy, Brooklyn

Wondell Sharp, 18, of Williams Ave, Brooklyn

The investigation is ongoing.