10 Felons Charged with Possessing Firearms in Brooklyn

Nine men from Brooklyn and one from the Bronx were separately charged by complaint or indictment during the past week in the Eastern District of New York with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“The one tried and true way to reduce the rapid spike in gun violence we’ve experienced in Brooklyn this summer is to take the guns out of the hands of repeat offenders and take those offenders off of our streets,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney DuCharme who announced the arrests and charges. “This is another example of the great results we’ve achieved with our Project Safe Neighborhoods program and I commend the outstanding work by this Office’s prosecutors, members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), the FBI-NYPD New York Metro Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Department of Parole for sending a clear message to convicted criminals that carrying a gun also carries serious federal consequences.”

Those who have previously been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year are not allowed to possess a gun.

DASHAWN ANDREWS: On August 6, 2020, Andrews, 29, of Brooklyn, was indicted for possessing a Taurus, model PT-22, .22LR caliber pistol and ammunition on Livonia Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue in Brooklyn.

PAOLO ALFARO BARBER: On August 6, 2020, just after 12:30 pm in front of 2501 Newkirk Avenue in Brooklyn, NYPD Officers approached Barber, 29, of Brooklyn, after observing an L-shaped bulge in a bag hanging from Barber’s neck on a live feed from the surveillance camera at the location from the precinct, according to the complaint filed. NYPD Detective Wendell Stratford said in the deposition that Barber still had the bag on him and when the bag was searched, officers found a Taurus .38 caliber revolver that had been reported stolen in Georgia, loaded with six rounds of .38 caliber ammunition. Officers had previously observed Barber “conducting hand to hand transactions (believed to be narcotics sales) at that exact location,” indictment continued, and Barber also “possessed approximately $477 in cash in his pockets.” Barber allegedly told the cops that he carries the Firearm because “the block is hot right now. They’re shooting innocent people for no reason.”

TERRENCE BROWN: On August 6, 2020, Brown, 24, of Brooklyn, was indicted for possessing a Taurus PT 111, 9mm pistol found in his apartment on Blake Ave. in Brooklyn during a search by New York State Parole Officers and NYPD Officers.

JAHQUEL GIDDEON: On August 6, 2020, Giddeon, 20, of Brooklyn, was indicted for possessing a loaded Ruger 380 semi-automatic pistol found under a mattress during a search of his apartment on Rockaway Parkway by New York State Parole Officers.

MACYE “Gunplay” MCCALL: On August 6, 2020, McCall, 27, of the Bronx, was indicted for possessing a Taurus, Model 85, .38 Special caliber revolver that was discovered by the NYPD Officers after they pulled over a Range Rover in which McCall was a passenger for driving the wrong way down a one way street off Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn.

TONY MCQUEEN: On August 6, 2020, McQueen, 32, of Brooklyn, was arrested for possessing a Smith & Wesson Model M&P 9C caliber 9mm pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle where he was found intoxicated and passed out behind the wheel at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Boyland Street in Brooklyn. NYPD officers found him in a car stopped at a green light, with the engine running and in ‘drive’ mode, according to the complaint, shortly after 4am. After banging on the windows for some 5 – 10 minutes, the driver awoke, was arrested for drunk driving, taken to 78th Precinct where he refused a breathalyzer test, and was then taken to the 73rd Precinct for processing. The high capacity gun along with $400 cash was found while searching his belongings, the complaint alleges.

AVERY MILLINGTON: On August 6, 2020, Millington, 25, of Brooklyn, was indicted for possession of Charter Arms Undercover .38 Special Pistol loaded with five rounds of .38 caliber ammunition after he was observed driving a Hyundai the wrong way on Bristol Street near Newport Avenue in Brooklyn on July 25th, 2020. Indictment charges Millington with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, one count of Possessing a Firearm During a Drug Trafficking Crime and one count of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

MARVIN PICKETT: On August 6, 2020, Pickett, 38, of Brooklyn, was arrested on an indictment charging him with possessing a Taurus .380 caliber pistol while allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a Citibike stand at Nassau and Navy Streets in downtown Brooklyn on March 28, 2020.

AARON SWABY: On August 6, 2020, Swaby, 27, of Brooklyn, was indicted for possessing a Smith & Wesson, Model SD40VE, .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol inside a vehicle stopped by NYPD Officers for a traffic infraction on Surf Avenue in Brooklyn back on November 20, 2019, shortly before 1:30 am. Swaby was in front passenger seat of the Nissan Altima that had made a right turn onto Surf Avenue without signaling. Cops allegedly smelled weed, and after asking Swaby to exit the car, allegedly found a gun in his pocket, along with weed, compliant states.

KEENEN NURSE: On August 4, 2020, Nurse, 29, of Brooklyn, was arrested on a complaint charging him with possessing a loaded Jimenez Arms .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol hidden under the stairwell in a residential building on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn last year. The gun was hidden on July 23 based on video surveillance and recovered on July 24th, 2019, according to the complaint, which says Nurse’s DNA was found on the firearm.

The charges in the complaints and indictments are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, the defendants face up to 10 years’ imprisonment. The government’s cases are being handled by the Office’s Criminal Division, General Crimes Section and Organized Crime and Gangs Section.